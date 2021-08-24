Podcast: Scrimmage Two and DB preview
The Texas Longhorns wrap up preseason practice with their second scrimmage of the year before heading into their two weeks of game preparation before the kickoff against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. A week after expressing concerns about the quarterbacks, head coach Steve Sarkisian had praise for both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card as they continue to vie for the starting quarterback position. Who else did he have kind words for and who should we expect to play a big role in the offense moving forward?www.burntorangenation.com
