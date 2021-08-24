Cancel
Crude Oil Higher; Mexican Fire Hits Output

investing.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Crude oil prices rose Tuesday, extending recent gains after Mexico suffered a substantial production outage, limiting the potential supply to the global market. By 9:05 AM ET (1305 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.2% at $66.41 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 1.3% at $69.23 a...

