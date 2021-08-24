Shauna Parkinson
Regional Director of Care Coordination at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Shauna Parkinson has been named Regional Director of Care Coordination in the Western region. Shauna oversees the day-to-day Care Coordination operations in the region, including program administration, service delivery, program staff supervision, and monitoring of services. She oversees the Local Directors in her region and ensures that the organization enrolls, assesses, cares for, and manages ongoing care coordination services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0