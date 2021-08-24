Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Shauna Parkinson

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegional Director of Care Coordination at Person Centered Services Care Coordination Organization Inc. Shauna Parkinson has been named Regional Director of Care Coordination in the Western region. Shauna oversees the day-to-day Care Coordination operations in the region, including program administration, service delivery, program staff supervision, and monitoring of services. She oversees the Local Directors in her region and ensures that the organization enrolls, assesses, cares for, and manages ongoing care coordination services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Related
Jersey City, NJbeckershospitalreview.com

Clover Health, Thyme Care collaborate on cancer care partnership

Jersey City, N.J.-based insurance startup Clover Health is partnering with Nashville, Tenn.-based Thyme Care to collaborate on cancer care for underserved seniors. Announced Sept. 1, the partnership means that Clover's Medicare Advantage members across New Jersey will be able to receive Thyme Care's high-touch, tech-enabled care navigation for cancer. Thyme...
Health ServicesKFOR

4 Seniors: Does Medicare cover home health care?

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Home health care services are a valuable Medicare benefit that provides a wide variety of part-time or intermittent in-home skilled nursing care, therapy and other aid to beneficiaries in need, if they meet Medicare’s criteria. Here’s how it works. In order to secure coverage for home...
Healthcheddar.com

Healthcare Providers Look To Turn Away Unvaccinated Patients

Across the country, several states are scrambling to treat an influx of patients who have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, specifically the highly transmittable delta variant. According to the Department of Health and Human Services states like Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas have less than 10% left of their ICU bed capacity. Now some health care providers are changing their policies and letting their patients know that they will not see them unless they have been vaccinated. Founding Director of The Divison Of Medical Ethics at NYU School Of Medicine Arthur L. Caplan, joined Cheddar to discuss whether or not this stance is ethical.
ScienceMedicalXpress

New discovery on the progression of dementia in Parkinson's

An international study featuring Murdoch researchers has discovered a genetic variant with a five times higher risk factor for predicting the progression of dementia. Dementia is one of the most debilitating symptoms of disease progression in people with Parkinson's disease, with a huge influence on quality of life, care givers and health costs.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Increased Risk for Hospitalization, Death with Parkinson's Drug

Pimavanserin, a novel antipsychotic drug used to manage hallucinations and delusions in Parkinson's disease, may lead to increased hospitalizations and deaths, according to a new study. A retrospective cohort study of elderly patients with Parkinson's disease who were in long-term care facilities found that the use of pimavanserin (Nuplazid) was...
Okanogan County, WAMethow Valley News

COVID explosion alarms health care providers

As COVID skyrockets in Okanogan County and across the state, public health officials are worried that clinics and hospitals won’t have adequate resources to carry out their fundamental mission of caring for patients. “The biggest issue right now is overburdening our health care system. The same people who chose not...
Electronicsptproductsonline.com

Tailoring Wearable Technology and Telehealth to Treat Parkinson’s Disease

A new study from the Southern Medical Program (SMP), based at UBC Okanagan, has examined the use of wearable health technology and telehealth to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease. The study is published in Parkinsonism & Related Disorders. Dr. Daryl Wile, a movement disorder specialist and SMP clinical assistant professor,...
Businessbizjournals

Cheryl Matter

Seniorlink, Inc., a tech-enabled health services company, has appointed Cheryl Matter, Ph.D., to the newly created position of VP, Population Health. Matter will advance Seniorlink’s care models to drive key clinical, quality, and financial outcomes. She will provide leadership on business applications and implementation of clinical workflows within Seniorlink's technology platforms to provide decision support to clinical teams, enable data exchange and enhance care coordination.
Healthwomensmentalhealth.org

Prevalence of ADHD and Autism Spectrum Disorders in Children with Prenatal Exposure to Antipsychotic Medications

We have seen an increasing number of women of reproductive age treated with the newer atypical antipsychotic agents, and more women seek consultations regarding the reproductive safety of these newer medications. Over the last couple of years, we have seen a series of studies assessing the reproductive safety of this class of medications. However, we have very little information on the long-term effects of prenatal exposure to antipsychotic medications.
Douglas County, WAWenatchee World

Latest COVID hospitalizations disproportionately affect Latinos

WENATCHEE — COVID-19 hospitalizations at Central Washington Hospital show early signs that this latest surge is disproportionately impacting Latinos. “I just don’t want to see anybody else from my own community admitted to the hospital or ICU,” said Dr. Mabel Bodell, nephrologist and member of the Health Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Council at Confluence Health.
Sciencegeneticliteracyproject.org

Does paraquat cause Parkinson’s disease? An academic review of reviews says ‘no’

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. To examine the extent to which a consensus exists in the scientific community regarding the relationship between exposure to paraquat and Parkinson’s disease, a critical review of reviews was undertaken focusing on reviews published between 2006 and the present that offered opinions on the issue of causation.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Neurologists advised to advocate vaccinations for patients with Parkinson's

Patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) are at higher risk for vaccine-preventable respiratory illnesses. However, patients with advanced PD may have less access to vaccinations according to a new study published in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease. More than 30% of patients surveyed did not know whether their physicians recommended vaccines, and 13% believed that providers recommended against them. The investigators advise neurologists to actively encourage vaccinations for patients with PD in the light of COVID-19.
Michigan Statedbusiness.com

Ascension Doctor First in Michigan to use Remote Parkinson Treatment

Dr. Paul Cullis, chair of neurosciences for Ascension Michigan in Warren, became the first neurologist in the state to program a deep brain stimulator (DBS) for Parkinson’s disease called NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic using remote neuromodulation programming technology and in-app video-chat services. The first-of-its-kind remote patient care system allows DBS —...
Health ServicesNursing Times

Out-of-hospital resuscitation 1: adult basic life support

Many registered nurses have not received training or lack confidence in managing out of hospital medical emergencies. This article is the first of a three part series which explores adult basic life support. Abstract. Nurses will be familiar with the procedure for advanced life support, but may be less confident...
Charitiesthefreepress.ca

Folks step up to raise money for Parkinson Society of B.C. with SuperWalk

British Columbians are gearing up for the 31st annual Parkinson SuperWalk on Sept. 11. Like last year, this year’s event will be a virtual one throughout the province and folks are encouraged to walk in their local parks, neighbourhoods and trails while raising money to support Parkinson Society British Columbia’s (PSBC) programs, support services, and contributions to research.
HealthPosted by
Benzinga

Amneal's Parkinson's Candidate Shows Efficacy In Pivotal Trial

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE: AMRX) announced topline data from the Phase 3 RISE-PD trial evaluating IPX-203 in patients with Parkinson's disease who have motor fluctuations. Amneal plans to submit a marketing application for IPX-203 with the FDA in mid-2022. The study demonstrated statistically significant improvement in efficacy for IPX-203 compared...
Healthbiospace.com

Amneal Reports Potential Therapeutic Step Forward for Parkinson’s Patients

Many patients with Parkinson’s disease struggle daily to effectively manage motor fluctuations, leading to quality-of-life challenges ranging from depression to difficult medication schedules. Yesterday, New Jersey-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals announced a potential therapeutic step forward in managing this debilitating symptom. In Parkinson’s disease, the cells that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy