The Atlantic City Seagulls, a new team in the ABA (American Basketball Association), will be hosting a local player tryout on Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28. Players who try out on Friday will have a free open run and on Saturday there is a $99 fee for the team's official tryout. All players will have the opportunity to compete for a roster spot with the Seagulls, which will begin their season in November.