Porta'Menu 1.0.4.6

Sometimes we like to hang on to things a little longer…. like a phone. You paid a lot for your phone and it’s working fine…right? Well some of us may by out of luck. Google is completely killing support for very old Androids. The tech giant recently announced, “As part of our ongoing efforts to keep our users safe, Google will no longer allow sign-in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower starting September 27th, 2021. If you sign into your device after September 28th, you may get username or password errors when you try to use Google products and services like Gmail, YouTube, and Maps.” Android 2.3.7 runs on Android Gingerbread, which came out in December 2010.