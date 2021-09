#MSV The Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department (WASD) has embarked on a Capital Improvement Program to provide necessary upgrades to the water and sewer infrastructure to continue providing high quality services, protecting public health, and the environment. One of these projects is an emergency installation of a new 8-inch water line that runs along NE 99 Street from NE 8 Avenue to NE 10 Avenue, and on NE 8 Avenue and NE 9 Avenue from NE 98 Street to NE 99 Street in the Village of Miami Shores The new water main will enhance water quality and pressure in the community by replacing aging infrastructure. In addition, properties that have the water meter located in the rear will have their service relocated to the front. The connections on private property will be funded by the Department and coordinated closely with each individual homeowner. Please refer to the map on the reverse side for more details of the project.