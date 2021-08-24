Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Felice Brothers make even the banal seem poetic on their latest single “To-Do List”

By Samantha Sullivan
xpn.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Felice Brothers will make you fall in love with life all over again on their latest single, “To-Do List.” Content with wearing rose-tinted glasses, under their idealism even household chores take on an idyllic charm. The track is the final pre-release from their upcoming album From Dreams to Dust, which will be out on September 17 via Yep Roc Records. The follow-up to 2019’s Undress, the band continues their tradition of recording in unconventional spaces. This time, they chose a church from 1973 in upstate New York that band member Ian Felice renovated himself.

thekey.xpn.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#To Do List#Banal#Philadelphia#The Felice Brothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

Chlöe Bailey Talks Feeling Her ‘Most Liberated’ On Upcoming Solo Album

"I’m wrapping it up with such bad-b-tch energy,” says Chlöe Bailey of her upcoming solo debut album. Although the 23-year-old R&B singer has already scored millions of followers and four Grammy Award nominations alongside her best friend and sister, Halle Bailey, as the duo Chloe x Halle, she says that working on the project (of which she’s yet to reveal the name) on her own has been “the most liberated and happy that I have felt.” (She does, however, tease more new music from the duo as well. Plus, Chloe has earned an additional Grammy nod, boosting her personal nominations tally to five.)
Musicenergy941.com

Lorde Announces Latest Single “Mood Ring” Is Here

Lorde announced her latest single from “Solar Power” will be released on Tuesday (August 17), “Mood Ring” follows previously released tracks “Solar Power” and “Stoned At The Nail Salon.”. Lorde has explained that “Solar Power” is, “a little bit S Club, a little bit TLC, mixed with like, your classics...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
American Songwriter

Justin Park Crafts a Beautiful Paradox in Latest Single “You Don’t Know”

Justin Park, a Korean-American singer/songwriter from Los Angeles, is a self-proclaimed old soul. Growing up on a healthy diet of Queen, Bobby Caldwell, Luther Vandross, and Michael Jackson pushed the rising R&B artist to study the hit-making playbook. In these formative years, Park took whatever pocket money he had and bought any CD he could get his hands on. Still entrenched in his passion for music as a high school student, Park began commuting to Hollywood to record his own music. Now, signed with 5A, Park is releasing more music after his breakout success with Places Like Home.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

PREMIERE: PLEXXAGLASS unveils latest single, “Tall”

Non-binary icon PLEXXAGLASS has recently taken the world by storm with a vengeance. On top of their growing TikTok presence, PLEXXAGLASS has been releasing music that has made waves and caught some impressive ears — even collaborating with Mike Shinoda (Linkin Park, Fort Minor) who produced their single, “Lilith.”. PLEXXAGLASS’...
Salt Lake City, UTearmilk.com

Brother. shares their laid-back new single, “Goodnight Girl”

You know the phrase, “when you know, you know?” Well sometimes a love is so powerful, there is no question of its pure and genuine nature. Indie alternative group Brother. beautifully details that indescribable partnership in their new single, “Goodnight Girl.” This dreamy synth-soaked track floats through our ears with an intoxicating delicate charm. Its glittery, nostalgic air makes it easy to drift away as warm vocals sing of a deep devotion worth holding on to. The project exudes a rich comforting sincerity that sucks listeners in.
Rock Musicpopwrapped.com

Hamartia Unveil Their Latest Single “Pot And Kettle”

Hamartia – main members Ethan Schrupp and Zach Melvin, together with Joey Talbott, Max Tessenholtz and Kera Krause – formed in 2018 and had big plans. However, as with most artists, they found those plans having to be put on hold due to the pandemic as it gripped the world last year. Now, with things returning to some semblance of normality, they band are gearing up to release their EP Old Comedy next month, but prior to that, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere their new single “Pot And Kettle.”
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

William Prince releases latest single, “Run”

Winnipeg songwriter Williams Prince recently released a new song entitled “Run”, a track written and recorded for the CBC broadcast, Terry Fox: The Power of One. This track solidifies the mantra “one foot in front of the other.”. With respect to the recording (produced by Scott Nolan), “Run” both steadily...
Rock Musicxpn.org

Barney Cortez releases self-produced EP ahead of Sunflower Philly show

Barney Cortez released a new EP, Mother Sun, on August 27th just hours before he plays Sunflower Gardens with MINKA (tickets still available). The three new recordings mark the first self-produced work by Cortez at his studio, The Ambient Church in Fishtown. Following a string of releases exploring rock and...
Musicxpn.org

Sixteen Jackies release gruesome video for their latest single “Just Kids”

The new Sixteen Jackies single, “Just Kids” is a total bloodbath. In a tattered dress, lead singer Jody DeMarco seems to be trying to outrun a psycho killer, playing into the Philly band’s fascination with the macabre. The track is the first single from their upcoming EP, Hostile Architecture, which will be released on October 29 via Born Losers Records. Thematically, “the flower bed from which the rest of the songs grow” is the baggage that comes with growing up queer and closeted, according to the band.
Musicxpn.org

My Morning Jacket encourages you to drop all distractions on their new single “Regularly Scheduled Programing”

My Morning Jacket wants people to tune in, not to their phones but to the world around them. Tired of how out of touch modern life has made us, they express their frustration on “Regularly Scheduled Programming.” The single is the first release from their new self-titled album, which will be out on October 22 via ATO. The band will also be hitting the road this fall for a North American tour. They will make a stop in Philly to play TD Pavillion on September 8.
MusicAttack Magazine

CICI: “‘Show Me Love’? It just irks me now…'”

We put Cici to task and asked her to run us through her Top Tracks. There’s not much love for “Show Me Love” and even less for David Guetta. Having just released her RA mix, RA.970, there’s never been a better time to ask Cici what tracks helped shape her as a selector. Beyond being a purveyor of fine dance music, however, Cici is also a producer and recently released her debut EP “Extraneous’ on Mella Dee’s Warehouse Music. To reinforce the point, there has never been a better time to discover further the tracks that shape her in the studio and the booth.
MusicColorado Springs Independent

Poetic pop star Perfume Genius wants to do less thinking and more feeling

For Mike Hadreas, who for the past decade has recorded and performed under the name Perfume Genius, music has been part of an evolution that’s taken him from obscure cult status to upcoming dates at Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Hollywood Bowl. He’s also found his way onto numerous publications’ year-end lists, with his most recent studio album Set My Heart on Fire Immediately coming in at No. 4 on The Guardian’s 50 best albums of 2020.
Musicxpn.org

Flanafi and Ape School make mutant sounds with an emotional core on ‘The Knees Start to Go’

Flanafi is the musical nom de plume of songwriter and guitarist Simon Martinez. As a guitarist, Martinez has played with everyone from Jazmine Sullivan and Marsha Ambrosius to the funky soul ensemble Killiam Shakespeare. Last year, Martinez debuted the Flanafi moniker with a barrage of releases that combined beautifully written indie-soul songs with intriguing electronic production. With Flanafi, Martinez displays impressive versatility by mining everything from loose Sly Stone-esque funk (“Inner Urge”) to understated singer-songwriter melancholia (“Give Your Kid A Gun”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy