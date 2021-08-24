The Felice Brothers make even the banal seem poetic on their latest single “To-Do List”
The Felice Brothers will make you fall in love with life all over again on their latest single, “To-Do List.” Content with wearing rose-tinted glasses, under their idealism even household chores take on an idyllic charm. The track is the final pre-release from their upcoming album From Dreams to Dust, which will be out on September 17 via Yep Roc Records. The follow-up to 2019’s Undress, the band continues their tradition of recording in unconventional spaces. This time, they chose a church from 1973 in upstate New York that band member Ian Felice renovated himself.thekey.xpn.org
