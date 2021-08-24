Crash closes Interstate 90 near Rapid City for 10 hours

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities had to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Rapid City for more than 10 hours Monday because of an overturned semitrailer. The semitrailer was westbound around 4:45 a.m. Monday when it veered to the right, hit a concrete construction barrier, overturned and slid across the interstate. The 62-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He could face charges.