Rapid City, SD

Crash closes Interstate 90 near Rapid City for 10 hours

brookingsradio.com
 8 days ago

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Authorities had to close the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near Rapid City for more than 10 hours Monday because of an overturned semitrailer. The semitrailer was westbound around 4:45 a.m. Monday when it veered to the right, hit a concrete construction barrier, overturned and slid across the interstate. The 62-year-old driver suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He could face charges.

www.brookingsradio.com

