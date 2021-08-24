Cancel
Learn How to Restore a Set of Vintage Classroom Chairs to Work in the Dining Room

By Lisa Butterworth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWooden chairs meant for student bodies are an A-plus addition to any dining area. Vintage ones are plentiful online and at flea markets—or even on a school-side curb, where Living home editor Lorna Aragon found these—and can look better than new with a little sanding and paint. Lorna chose Benjamin Moore Advance High Gloss in Classic Burgundy, for the woodwork, and used Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2x Ultra Cover Classic Spray Paint, in Nutmeg ($4.50 for 12 oz., homedepot.com), on the metal feet. "They were scratched up and rusty," she says. "The spray paint prevents future rust and adds a modern accent color."

