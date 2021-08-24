Another hot day, but it will cool down soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Plan for another day of high heat. Highs will climb above the average into the Mid 90s with heat indices approaching 105 degrees this afternoon. If you’re traveling towards the western half of the state, heat indices could get up to near 110 degrees. So, heat alerts are in effect for areas near I-55 and west. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to do strenuous activities during the heat of the day, and take frequent breaks. If you can, enjoy lots of time in the A/C...and let the pets stay inside too.