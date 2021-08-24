Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

Another hot day, but it will cool down soon

By Deitra McKenzie
WTOK-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Plan for another day of high heat. Highs will climb above the average into the Mid 90s with heat indices approaching 105 degrees this afternoon. If you’re traveling towards the western half of the state, heat indices could get up to near 110 degrees. So, heat alerts are in effect for areas near I-55 and west. Make sure to stay hydrated if you plan to do strenuous activities during the heat of the day, and take frequent breaks. If you can, enjoy lots of time in the A/C...and let the pets stay inside too.

www.wtok.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meridian, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cool Down
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge approves bankruptcy settlement for Purdue Pharma

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a controversial bankruptcy settlement for OxyContin manufacturer Purdue Pharma that would shield the members of the Sackler family who own the company from future opioid-related claims. Judge Robert Drain signed off on the settlement plan during a six-hour bench ruling, setting the stage for...
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
Florida StatePosted by
CBS News

Florida withholds school officials' pay over mask mandates

Florida is escalating the battle over masks in schools by taking aim at administrators, with the state's Department of Education on Monday saying it is withholding pay for school board members in two districts that are requiring facial coverings. The move comes after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suffered a court...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Joe Rogan says he tested positive for Covid, took ivermectin

Podcast host Joe Rogan told his millions of followers Wednesday that he has Covid-19 and used ivermectin, a drug typically used on livestock that health experts have urged the public to avoid. Rogan, host of the immensely popular Spotify podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," posted a video to Instagram explaining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy