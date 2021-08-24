Need to save a bunch of tabs? Chrome will do it for you soon

Cancel
Google's Chrome Tab Groups is one of the reasons people still love Chrome, because it shows that the company is making a browser that acknowledges people's usage patterns. Google introduced Chrome Tab Groups in mid-2020 with version 83, nearly two years after its software engineers started working on the feature. Since then it has worked on expandable tab groups, and the latest improvement to the feature is an option to save tab groups for future use.

