Parade Project Honors Black Culture & History

If Sasha-Loriene could go back in time, she would give her 7-year-old self what she needed to become an artist. As a first-generation American with Liberian parents, Sasha-Loriene was dissuaded from pursuing art professionally because her parents wanted job sustainability for their daughter. “They had jobs, they had education, they were working for the government in Liberia, and the civil war destabilized the country. They had to pretty much start over in the States,” she says. Still, during her junior year at the University of Maryland, College Park, Sasha-Loriene declared a studio art major for approximately 32 hours. When her father found out about her choice, he told her to major in business, science, or law, or she would have to go to community college. She decided to study economics and went on to get a master’s degree in public administration from American University.