Dallas County Reports 1,302 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 8 Deaths, Including 382 Probable Cases. As of 3:00 pm, August 23, 2021, Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 1,302 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 920 confirmed cases, and 382 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 290,954 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 49,290 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,280 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness. Today’s press release includes the new case totals accumulated from Friday. Tomorrow’s press release will include the numbers of new cases from Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.