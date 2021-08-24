Cancel
Boys and Girls Clubs launch new partnership with L.L. Bean

By Matt Hunter
spectrumlocalnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith blue skies above and the whole afternoon in front of them, Danielle Gordon-Fallen and Jordyn Jett were passing the time on the swing set. “It’s nice. I like the trees, how you can breathe, and it’s just nice,” nine-year-old Jett said. “It’s always hot here.”. The young girls from...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Barron County, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Hometown Mattress donates $3,812 to Boys and Girls Club

Representatives from Hometown Mattress, located in the strip mall by Walmart in Rice Lake, donated a check in the amount of $3,812 on Tuesday morning to Chad Thompson, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Barron County. Funds were raised at a Kids in the Park family fun...
Greenville, NCWNCT

Boys and Girls Club celebrates opening of new center in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville students will have a new center to learn and grow outside of the classroom. The Boys and Girls Club of Coastal Plain opened the Lucille Gorham unit Monday morning. The new location, in west Greenville, will make it easier for children in the area to commute. Before, students were bused back and forth to Farmville.
Adrian, MIwlen.com

Tickets on Sale for Boys & Girls Club Blue Jean Ball

Adrian, MI- Tickets are still on sale for the Boys & Girls Club of Lenawee 2021 Blue Jean Ball, set for September 10th in downtown Adrian. Each ticket includes admission to the Ball, food from four local food trucks, a complimentary drink and entertainment. If you have any questions, contact...
Glynn County, GABrunswick News

JIA, Boys & Girls Club partner for summer internship program

Jekyll Island Authority partnered this summer with the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia to offer internship opportunities to several local high school students. “It’s really giving an opportunity to some teens that maybe aren’t certain where they want to go or what direction they want to go in,” said Jenna Johnson, human resources director of the Jekyll Island Authority, during the August JIA board meeting. “Do they even want to go to college? What do they want to do? And this pilot program allows them to come over and shadow and get a little bit of experience in some positions that are of interest to them.”
Paso Robles, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Winemaker Dinner to support the Boys and Girls Club

–The Boys and Girls Club of the Mid Central Coast will be hosting their first in-person fundraiser of the year with a Winemaker Dinner with four gourmet courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines. Enjoy a live & silent auction and many other surprises, all while raising money for a good cause.
Cleveland, OHcleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio Boys and Girls Club launches new music program

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The arts are the first programs to be silenced when a school is trying to stay on budget. “There’s an absence of arts education in a lot of our schools, especially schools that have less funding,” said Chad Hoffman. According to the Grammy Music Education Coalition,...
Morristown, TNCitizen Tribune

Boys & Girls Club receives collection of school items

A joint effort of East Tennessee Nissan and Stepping Out Ministries resulted in a donation of a truckload of school items to children at the Boys & Girls Club of Morristown Monday afternoon. Representatives from both organizations were at the Boys and Girls Club to hand out the supplies. Stavros...
Riverton, WYwrrnetwork.com

Ice cream social tonight at the Boys & Girls Club of Riverton

The Boys & Girls Club of Riverton is having an Open House and Ice Cream Social today, Aug. 18th from 5:30-7:30pm at the Rendezvous School. If you have supported this awesome grass-roots effort, if you’ve registered your child, or if you just want to know more, you are invited to come and check it out… and get some delicious ice cream courtesy of Bailey Enterprises and Tweeds Wholesale.
Madison, GAlakeoconeebreeze.net

Elks donate 100 backpacks to Madison Boys & Girls Club

Lake Oconee Elks Lodge members used a Beacon Grant from the Grand Lodge to purchase, pack and deliver 100 backpacks filled with school supplies and some drug awareness materials to the Boys and Girls Club in Madison, Georgia on Aug. 2 just in time for school to start. Sarah Swope, the director of the Madison Boys and Girls Club and Donna Brown, the program director, were on hand to accept delivery of the items that will be handed out at registration to the kids that need these items in order to have a great new school year. Elks Bill and Lynda Lewis, along with their grandkids Paisley and Maddux Lewis delivered the backpacks and helped to get them all unloaded and into the club's building. On July 16, the Lake Oconee Elks Lodge used the Gratitude Grant from the Grand Lodge to purchase, pack and deliver 75 backpacks with school supplies and drug awareness material to the Boys and Girls Club in Greensboro. Lake Oconee Lodge members wish all the kids from Morgan and Greene counties a fantastic school year.
Woodlake, CAthesungazette.com

Boys and Girls Club opens in Woodlake

WOODLAKE – Woodlake’s youth now have a place to go when school gets out now that Boys and Girls Club has opened in Woodlake. The club opened at the Woodlake Community center at 145 N. Magnolia St. on Monday, Aug. 16. They will serve youth between the ages of 6-18 from Monday through Friday during the hours of 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A free snack will be served at 4:00 p.m. every weekday—all Woodlake youth are welcome to grab a snack at that time, regardless of club membership. Interested parents’ point of contact will be unit director Star Ramos; she is the former Ivanhoe club unit director and has been with BGCS for three years. Star Ramos can be reached by email at [email protected] or via the Woodlake Club phone number at 559-604-6064.
Watertown, SDWatertown Public Opinion

Kelly Jaderborg: Boys & Girls Club makes learning fun

In the education center at the Boys & Girls Club learning is fun. The do-it-yourself STEM program is a hands-on, activity-based STEM curriculum that connects youth to science themes they encounter regularly. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math. Special attention is paid to connections of theory and application...
Riverton, WYwrrnetwork.com

Boys & Girls Club opened its doors to the community Tuesday night: It was delicious

The Riverton Boys and Girls Club introduced itself to the community Wednesday night with an ice cream social at the club’s site at Rendezvous Elementary School. Ashley Bright, the director of the program in Casper, was here along with other Casper staff members and he told the large gathering that the site would provide “everyday mentoring” to the kids of the community after school hours. “Our programs here will be a big as your imagination.” Using a quote from Albert Einstein, Bright said the club is much like riding a bicycle, in that you need balance and you need to keep going to make progress.
Kootenai County, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Over $50K raised for Boys and Girls Clubs

Over $50,000 was raised for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kootenai County from the summer party fundraiser on Thursday afternoon, featuring opera singer Melissa Batalles at the Hagadone Event Center. “It was pretty incredible to have someone of that caliber entertaining in Coeur d’Alene,” said Mark Kuhnhausen, executive director...
Eureka, CAkrcrtv.com

Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods Wild Goat Race 2021 goes virtual

EUREKA, Calif. — The second annual Wild Goat Race is going virtual again this year, and it's almost here!. The race will be held live on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 21, and a production version of the event will be posted on the Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods' website on Saturday, Aug. 28.
Troy, NYTroy Record

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area expands CareerLaunch program

TROY, N.Y. — Recently, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) and Bank of America announced that a new workforce development program will be expanding to the BGCCA’s Albany location. CareerLaunch is the BGCCA’s workforce preparation program for youth ages 16 to 24 and successfully operates at the Troy Clubhouse.
Wakefield, MAhomenewshere.com

Boys & Girls Club Touch-A-Truck event drives hundreds of smiles

WAKEFIELD – Over 200 local children and their family members had the opportunity to touch, climb, and explore all of their favorite trucks at the Boys & Girls Club camp at Moulton Park thanks to National Grid and United Civil. On the afternoon of Friday, July 30th, attendees were treated to free ice cream and an up-close look at all kinds of trucks. The trucks included an ambulance, police cars, construction trucks, excavators, and the always popular ice cream truck.

