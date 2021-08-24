Construction Begins on Rob Zombie’s ‘Munsters’ Movie House

Back from the grave to spread unfathomable terror, the most sinister figures in pop culture history will soon be among us again in Rob Zombie's latest shocker... The Munsters! Okay, so they're absolutely adorable to us, but the fright family certainly has their fair share of creep-cred. Created by Rocky and Bullwinkle writers Allan Burns and Chris Hayward, produced by Leave it to Beaver's Joe Connelly and Bob Mosher, and filmed at the horror-home of Universal Studios, The Munsters is exactly the show you would expect from that combination: a wacky sitcom starring the average American family... who just happen to be bloodthirsty monsters from Transylvania. The Franken-father was a lovable oaf named Herman (Fred Gwynne), his loving wife was the vampire Lily (Yvonne De Carlo), wolf-pup Eddie (Butch Patrick) was their son, Count Sam Dracula (Al Lewis) was better known as Grandpa, and Lily's unfortunate niece was Marilyn (played by Beverley Owen till episode 14, then by Pat Priest), a young woman cursed with the wretched good looks of a model. Like the stars of the contemporaneous Addams Family sitcom, the Munsters are eccentrics who find solace in the strange and revel in the revolting. Despite their peculiarities (and implied murders), they're a well-meaning group with good hearts, both in their chests and on their desks.