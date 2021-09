The Boise State Broncos will visit the Central Florida Knights in what is being tabbed the Group of 5 Superbowl. Over the last two decades, there are few Group of Five programs that match the consistent excellence of Boise State and UCF. The combo has combined for 18 finishes in the AP Top 25 since 2002, including six top 10 finishes and trips to BCS/New Year's Six bowl games. Both schools earned votes in the Preseason AP Top 25. The winner will not only have an inside track to the top 25 but will earn itself a critical tiebreaker for when the New Year's Six bowls are decided in December.