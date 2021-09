Chesapeake Shores fans are still sad to see the back of Trace, but as Abby looks back on their goodbye, she will start thinking of her future without him. The episode of Sunday, August 29 is titled, Are the Stars Out Tonight. In Sunday’s episode on the Hallmark Channel, viewers can look forward to Megan discovering a hidden treasure and setting out on a journey. Meanwhile, Connor is faced with a shocking revelation. It is also about business, as various residents of Chesapeake Shores are faced with their potential profits and losses.