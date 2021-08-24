Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Ashley Barber, Featured Speaker at the Fall Montgomery County Home & Outdoor Living Show

By Texwood Shows
Woodlands Online& LLC
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready to know exactly what you have and where it is! Reclaim space, time, and peace of mind by decluttering and organizing your home with The KonMari Method. Organizational systems make everyday life easier and can help you feel more prepared when emergencies inevitably arrive. Houston’s first Platinum Certified KonMari Consultant, Simply Maven’s founder Ashley Barber and co-owner Jane McCullough specialize in the techniques of famous tidying consultant Marie Kondo, known for her Netflix series and best-selling book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up.

