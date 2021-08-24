Salcombe Distilling Co. Launches “1% For The Ocean” Sustainability Campaign
New York, N.Y. – Salcombe Distilling Co. (SDCo.) located in the UK’s coastal town of Salcombe, has announced its “1% for the Oceans” campaign in partnership with SeaTrees by California-based non-profit organization Sustainable Surf. Until the end of the year, SDCo. will donate 1% of sales of award-winning gins ‘Start Point’ and ‘Rosé Sainte Marie’ and ‘New London Light’ non-alcoholic spirit, to SeaTrees to help regenerate the oceans and sequester carbon in parallel, while vigorously reducing their carbon footprint. Every four bottles from Salcombe Distilling Co. sold in the US will result in the regeneration of 1 square foot of giant kelp forest along the coast of California.www.bevnet.com
Comments / 0