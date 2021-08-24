How QSR loyalty programs stack up in 2021
Loyalty programs have become popular tools for QSRs to not only retain and attract customers but also collect coveted diner data. These rewards offerings have increased diner frequency, and several reports show loyalty members tend to spend more than their non-loyalty counterparts. Over 57% of users said they would spend more with a loyalty program, according to a Patronix and PYMNTS 2020 Delivering on Restaurant Rewards study.www.restaurantdive.com
