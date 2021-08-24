RELICS: The History of the Buffalo Bills in Objects and Memorabilia

“Now wash out your ears with this.“- Paul Harvey. I probed a family member in Las Vegas earlier in the week what the Super Bowl Odds were at various sports betting facilities, as I do every year. This year it happened to be my older nephew, the former drummer for the Iconic band DangerRuss. This lucky nephew was taken by (stealing shamelessly from Pheobe on Friends) my BFF and yours truly to see the late Neil Peart of RUSH when he was barely a teenager, being seated in the VIP section at Darien Lake Amphitheatre. He was not even close to the youngest of our Wolf Pack as my friend was chaperoning his five-year-old son, who had seen more concerts before hitting double digits than many adults see in a lifetime. (not I, but who?) My nephew has witnessed his favorite drummer and band in person on multiple occasions, that being Travis Barker of Blink-182.