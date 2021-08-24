Former Sawyer SAGE building could become secure data center
SAWYER, MI-- The former KI Sawyer Air Force Base Command Center—known as the SAGE building—may get a new life. Executive Director of Telkite Enterprises, Vikki Kulju, says the property is under contract with an undisclosed purchaser. Plans are to retrofit the building into a mission critical Tier-3 data center with an office for information technology-related uses, including “sensitive compartmented information facility”—or SCIF—rooms. It would be powered by 100-percent-renewable primary energy.www.wnmufm.org
