Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sawyer, MI

Former Sawyer SAGE building could become secure data center

wnmufm.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAWYER, MI-- The former KI Sawyer Air Force Base Command Center—known as the SAGE building—may get a new life. Executive Director of Telkite Enterprises, Vikki Kulju, says the property is under contract with an undisclosed purchaser. Plans are to retrofit the building into a mission critical Tier-3 data center with an office for information technology-related uses, including “sensitive compartmented information facility”—or SCIF—rooms. It would be powered by 100-percent-renewable primary energy.

www.wnmufm.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sawyer, MI
Local
Michigan Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Center#Data Storage#Sage#Telkite Enterprises#Scif
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Colorado Statemilehighcre.com

Utah-Based Data Center Company Acquires Two-Building Campus in Colorado Springs

Utah-based Novva Data Centers, a privately held company that provides wholesale and multi-tenant colocation infrastructure services, has acquired a two-building campus, comprising a Tier 3+ data center and industrial facility in Colorado Springs, for $38.5 million. The sale represents Novva’s introduction into the Colorado market. The JLL Capital Markets Data...
Richardson, TXpower-technology.com

907 Security Row Data Center Project, US

The 907 Security Row Data Center Project is a smart grid project located in 907 Security Row, Richardson, Texas, US. The 907 Security Row Data Center Project was completed using smart grid as the technology category. It is an advanced grid infrastructure project with a rated capacity of 12,750kW. It is implemented in the data centre.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

How to Build a Data Security Protocol to Reduce Internal and External Threats

The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has brought many lessons to light for business leaders. Past business plans, best practices and tried-and-true strategies were re-evaluated, as organizations braced for a new landscape dotted with disruptions. Nearly every business was impacted by the events of the past 12-plus months, and much of this...
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Public Safetythefastmode.com

Ransomware: How Data Centers Can Be the Best Ally to an Enterprise Featured

Recent ransomware disruptions have had significant implications for all enterprises. The Colonial Pipeline attack caused shortages in gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel that gripped East Coast businesses. A more recent attack, over the Independence Day holiday, was mounted by a Russian-language group that calls itself REvil, an abbreviation of “ransomware...
Technologymartechseries.com

Compliance and Data Security Audits Identify Risks, Protect Business Data

NYC area compliance expert discusses how compliance and security audits highlight risks to develop effective compliance and security programs—in a new article from Messaging Architects. Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and NYC area compliance expert, discusses compliance and data security audits in a new article. The informative article first...
TechnologyHigh Point Enterprise

AI in the public sector: Improving government operations with AI at the edge

See how AI is transforming how government agencies do their work as they capture increasing amounts of data at the edge that quickly becomes valuable insights. Here’s a bold statement for you: The expansion of AI is revolutionizing the public sector—and transforming how state and local governments, departments, and agencies do their work.
Economypower-technology.com

Drogheda Data Center Project, Ireland

The Drogheda Data Center Project is a smart grid project being developed in Drogheda, Meath, Ireland. It is an advanced grid infrastructure project. The installation of the project began in 2023 and is expected to be completed in 2026. The Drogheda Data Center Project is currently in the planning stage...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Consumer Confidence in Data Security Plummets

Organizations’ increasing use of contractors, freelancers and other third-party workers is weakening consumers’ trust in their data security, according to a study by SecZetta. The survey of more than 2,000 U.S. adults revealed 83% of respondents agree that those data systems have become more vulnerable to cyberattacks and nearly nine...
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
Aerospace & DefenseExecutiveBiz

Novetta Backs USAF’s Base Defense With PICARD Data Sharing Tech

Novetta has provided the U.S. Air Force with an integrated base defense technology in an effort to help the service branch monitor base security and connect airmen and intelligent systems for rapid decision making while on defense missions. The Platform for Integrated [Command, Control and Communication] and Responsive Defense or...
Medical & Biotechtechstartups.com

Pfizer board member warns policymakers: “Natural immunity confers durable protection and we should start assimilating that into our policy discussion”

As you may recall, the latest study from Israel found that “having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine.” The study, which was published on August 25, found that natural immune protection that develops after a SARS-CoV-2 infection offers considerably more of a shield against the Delta variant of the pandemic coronavirus than two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU researchers develop secure computation protocol

Oregon State University researchers have figured out a way to make secure computation even more secure than they thought possible. Associate professor Mike Rosulek and graduate student Lance Roy wrote a paper in 2015 explaining the most efficient secure computation protocol at the time. They did not believe it was possible to do better, and after years of trying to prove that there was nothing better out there, Roy came to Rosulek with an out-of-the-box idea.
Marketsgetmarketreport.com

Netherlands Data Center Market

The report “ Netherlands Data Center Market, By IT Infrastructure (Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure), By Electrical Infrastructure (UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, Rack PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure), By Mechanical Infrastructure (Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure), By General Construction (Building Development, Installation and Commissioning Services, Building Design, Physical Security, Data Center Infrastructure, and Management (DCIM)), By Tier Standard (Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Comments / 0

Community Policy