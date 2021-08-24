Cancel
Champaign, IL

The best things I didn’t buy at the YMCA’s Dump & Run

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite events that happens annually is the Dump & Run, a massive charity thrift sale put on by the University YMCA. There was no D&R last year due to COVID, so I was very excited to attend this year. Of course, I can’t buy every great and amazing treasure I come across, so here dear readers is the authoritative rundown of all the best (and a few of the worst) things I DIDN’T purchase at this year’s YMCA Dump & Run.

