The best things I didn’t buy at the YMCA’s Dump & Run

One of my favorite events that happens annually is the Dump & Run, a massive charity thrift sale put on by the University YMCA. There was no D&R last year due to COVID, so I was very excited to attend this year. Of course, I can’t buy every great and amazing treasure I come across, so here dear readers is the authoritative rundown of all the best (and a few of the worst) things I DIDN’T purchase at this year’s YMCA Dump & Run.