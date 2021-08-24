Cancel
Music

Baby Keem Announces Kendrick Lamar Collab Release Date

By Alex Zidel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaby Keem has been teasing a lot of new music and it looks like he's getting amped up to start releasing again, announcing the first of his upcoming drops this week. Following his festival appearances this weekend, Baby Keem announced that he will be releasing his new single "Family Ties," which appears to be a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar, on Thursday night. The announcement was made on social media, with Keem posting the song's cover art, showing a family photo with lines drawn through everybody's eyes, except for Keem and Kendrick.

