Baby Keem Announces Kendrick Lamar Collab Release Date

In 2017 and 2018, Kendrick Lamar was unmissable. In the span of less than a year, Kendrick released his hit-making, Pulitzer-winning DAMN. and the soundtrack to the culture-dominating superhero blockbuster Black Panther. But he’s spent most of the time since out of the public eye, releasing no music beyond the odd feature here and there. When news broke that he’d headline the Day N Vegas festival this fall, his set was pointedly billed as “Section.80 to DAMN.,” suggesting that no new album would be out in 2021. Today he shared a message confirming that he’s not quite ready to drop a new LP.