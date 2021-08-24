Previewing the 2021 high school girls volleyball season

And with that, our position-specific previews for UNC’s football season are over. Here are links to them all in case you missed any:. With just two days before UNC’s season opener in Blacksburg, it’s time to put it all together. As I said in yesterday’s coaching preview and has been a theme throughout our offseason coverage of this football team, the expectations for the Heels both internally and from fans are pretty dang lofty, generally landing around the “challenge Clemson for an ACC Championship” and “get to another NY6 Bowl and win it this time” ranges. Some of that hype is riding on the Heisman-contending right arm of Sam Howell, some of it is based on the goodwill that Mack Brown has continued to build around the program, some of it is plain old momentum after the Heels finished the 2020 regular season by absolutely demolishing a top-10 team, and some of it (particularly for those closer to the team) is based on the promise that a previously mediocre defense, with personnel additions and growth, is poised to make a huge leap and complement an offense that was top-10 in the country.