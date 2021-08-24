6 Today hosts' unreal wedding and engagement photos

Dylan Dreyer is ready for her next big move. In March, the Today show coanchor excitedly announced that she wrote a children’s picture book entitled Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day about “a little cloud with very big feelings.” The NBC News meteorologist shared that she and her husband, Brian Fichera, have been working on this "passion project" for the past decade together. The mother of two (with another one on the way!) also revealed at the time that Misty the Cloud would be hitting bookshelves this fall on September 14.