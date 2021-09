WR J’Mon Moore (injured) With the second preseason game fast approaching, it’s time for my next 53-man roster projection, plus practice squad! In the effort of keeping these from becoming too monotonous—I don’t really think the first preseason game has moved the needle for any players, outside of maybe the practice squad—I’ll be a little more aggressive with my projection. That means I’ll be moving players in and out a little faster than I’d normally consider. Don’t take it too seriously and try to enjoy the discussion!