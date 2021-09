A few days ago, a listing for access to data of more than 100 million accounts, supposedly T-Mobile’s, was sighted on a forum. It quickly became the talk of the mobile industry. T-Mobile soon released a statement and mentioned that it is now under investigation. The Un-carrier acknowledged the problem and assured the subscribers it is taking their protection very seriously. The company is doing a deep technical review. A new update has been shared by T-Mobile, telling us about the cybersecurity incident. T-Mobile apologized for what happened and promises transparency.