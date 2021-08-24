Here's The Deal With Kim & Kanye's Friendship After Their Divorce

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian (40) wishes she had only married once in her life. In fact, their third marriage also failed earlier this year – she and Kayne West (44) separated seven years after their wedding. Previously, the 40-year-old had been married to basketball player Kris Humphries for two years – a phase that she would rather reverse in retrospect. At the “family reunion” (on German: family reunion), the first part of the last episode “Keeping up with the Kardashians”, Kim revealed to host Andy Cohen (53) that she already had a bad feeling at the wedding with Kris. The last part of the 20th season will be on “E! Entertainment”.