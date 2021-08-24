Where to Go, What to Eat: Tin Roof Brewing Co. releases new Juke Joint series of beers
Tin Roof Brewing Co. has released its new Juke Joint Special Edition IPA called Amarillo By Morning and is planning coming-out parties for two others in the series. At noon, Aug. 28, the craft brewery, at 1624 Wyoming St., will introduce Roll Me Up, featuring food by Paella NOLA and live music by the Southside Roosters Band. Then at noon Sept. 4, Islands In The Stream will be released with food by Frytastic Burgers and live music by Carter Hampton.www.theadvocate.com
