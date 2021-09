We’re nearly three-fourths of the way through 2021, as impossible as that might seem, and Netflix is aiming to finish the rest of the year off strong. Many of the films arriving later this year were previously announced back January, when the streaming service released a sizzle reel of films slated to release in 2021. Now, with more than eight months behind us, there’s still a ton of new films on the Netflix movie schedule with new release dates and only a few more still waiting to be announced.