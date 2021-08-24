What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots and Third Vaccine Doses
University of Chicago Assoc. Prof. Emily Landon answers common questions about additional vaccine doses. Increasingly, research shows many people who have weakened immune systems haven’t been able to receive full protection from their COVID-19 vaccines. Unlike healthy people who’ve been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, immunocompromised people’s bodies may not produce enough protective antibodies after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This could leave them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, especially as more contagious variants circulate in a community.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 0