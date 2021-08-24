What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots and Third Vaccine Doses

After months of speculation from experts, top health officials in the Biden administration announced on Aug. 18 that it would begin offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to the general public beginning the week of Sept. 20. The decision to make additional doses available came after new data showed the original shots were losing their ability to protect against the virus over time, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. But will there be any differences between how you feel after your third dose and your first set of shots? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can probably expect side effects after your COVID booster similar to those from your first two doses.