What You Need To Know About COVID-19 Booster Shots and Third Vaccine Doses

By University of Chicago
scitechdaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Chicago Assoc. Prof. Emily Landon answers common questions about additional vaccine doses. Increasingly, research shows many people who have weakened immune systems haven’t been able to receive full protection from their COVID-19 vaccines. Unlike healthy people who’ve been vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, immunocompromised people’s bodies may not produce enough protective antibodies after two doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. This could leave them particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, especially as more contagious variants circulate in a community.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These Are the Side Effects You Can Expect from a COVID Booster, CDC Says

After months of speculation from experts, top health officials in the Biden administration announced on Aug. 18 that it would begin offering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccine to the general public beginning the week of Sept. 20. The decision to make additional doses available came after new data showed the original shots were losing their ability to protect against the virus over time, especially as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread throughout the U.S. But will there be any differences between how you feel after your third dose and your first set of shots? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you can probably expect side effects after your COVID booster similar to those from your first two doses.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

9 Signs of a Delta Infection, Says CDC

The new variant of COVID-19 is different from previous versions. It's "more dangerous than other variants of the virus," says the CDC. "The Delta variant is highly contagious, more than 2x as contagious as previous variants," not to mention, "some data suggest the Delta variant might cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people." How do you know you have it? Read on for 9 symptoms, get vaccinated if you haven't been yet, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Pharmaceuticalscaliforniahealthline.org

‘We Sent a Terrible Message’: Scientists Say Biden Jumped the Gun With Vaccine Booster Plan

The Biden administration’s plans to make covid-19 booster shots available next month has drawn a collective scream of protest from the scientific community. As some scientists see it, the announcement is rash and based on weak evidence, and they worry it could undercut confidence in vaccines with no clear benefit of controlling the pandemic. Meanwhile, more information is needed on potential side effects or adverse effects from a booster shot, they say.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public HealthPosted by
Parade

Here’s What Symptoms of COVID-19 Look Like if You’re Vaccinated

Sneezing, coughing, some fatigue … these are all symptoms that might signify a developing cold. But they might also be the early signs of COVID-19. But wait—you’re fully vaccinated. Could it still be COVID? It can be a little hard to know, but you shouldn’t assume they can’t be COVID symptoms just because you’re vaccinated. Here’s what you need to know about what COVID symptoms look like if you’re vaccinated.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
American Council on Science and Health

COVID vaccines kill? A Second Look At Scary VAERS Reports

COVID-19 vaccination has been linked to a collection of severe side effects. Many cases of anaphylaxis, myocarditis, Guillain-Barre syndrome, blood-clotting disorders and even Bell's palsy have been reported to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) since the first shot was approved last December. Predictably, these self-reported incidents have provided ample fodder to activist groups and skeptics working to scare people away from effective and very safe immunizations for COVID-19.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.

