My Morning Jacket Readies First Studio Album in Six Years, Shares First Single

By Jonathan Cohen
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Morning Jacket will release its first new studio album in nearly six years, an 11-track, self-titled affair, on Oct. 22 via ATO Records. First single “Regularly Scheduled Programming” is out now, accompanied by a video directed by frontman Jim James (pictured in center) in tandem with George Mays. The group will support the new project on a fall tour that begins Friday (Aug. 27) in Charlotte, N.C.

