Colleges

DSU announces True Trojan award winners

amazingmadison.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDakota State University has announced their annual True Trojan Hexagon Award winners. These awards were created in 2019 as a way for the university to acknowledge employees. This new tradition coincided with the university’s new brand image featuring the hexagon and new color scheme., as a way for the university to acknowledge employees.

#Dsu#Elementary Education#Dakota State University#Trojan#Dsu#Human Resources#Civil Service Association#Non Faculty Exempt#Nfe#Zoom#Covid
