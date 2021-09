Madison Boys Golf finished 13th out of 17 in the Quarrier Invite at Dells Rocky Run Golf Course. Kaden Guischer tied for sixth with three other golfers, shooting an eight over par for a 79. West Central took home first in the Invitational, with Cole Miles shooting a 77 and tied for third. Dalton Plucker from Lennox shot two over par for the individual first place finish.