According to IMARC Group’s new report, titled “Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast (2021-2026)”, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 13.3 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8% during 2011-2018. The growth of market can be attributed to strong sales growth of products requiring cold chain logistics and stricter government regulations regarding efficient storage, handling and transportation of temperature sensitive material. Owing to increasing demand for healthcare cold chain logistics in various segments, The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.