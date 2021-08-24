Fran’s Favorites: Gem City Market and pesto

Last week I finally got to go visit the new Gem City Market located on Salem Avenue on the west side of Dayton. It is a co-op, a community grocery store, with affordable and fresh produce, meats, fruits and vegetables that are in short supply in the west Dayton neighborhoods. As a co-op, members pay a one-time membership fee, and then the members get discounts. Eighty percent of the staff live around the market. But it’s more than a grocery store, it is really a community center. I love the activities and resources that make the Gem City Market a place for support, learning, and growing for individuals and families. There is a great teaching kitchen, and while I was there they were teaching how to make a great frittata out of some of the leftovers in your refrigerator. There was a community room for classes and programs on nutrition — with special ones for new and soon-to-be mothers. A mini health clinic is open and located inside the market, and there is even a coffee house.