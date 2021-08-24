Cancel
The NSAA Released the Men and Women Cross Country Head Coaches Preseason Poll on Tuesday

 8 days ago

The North Star Athletic Association released the 2021 Cross Country Head Coaches Preseason Poll. The Dakota State Men’s team was a unanimous pick, receiving all six first-place votes and earning 36 points. The team has won the last three NSAA Championships and last year’s championship was their fourth title since 2014. Martin Bailey, Tyler Kennedy, Taylor Myers, and Evan Slominski all return from last year’s championship team. The Women’s Cross Country team was picked third. Jacia Christiansen, the NSAA most valuable runner and individual conference winner, returns, along with Jada Anderson and Juliette Rios.

