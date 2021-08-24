Movies Under The Stars Are Back At Bryant Park

Join us for Movie in the Park, a FREE family friendly event under the stars! Featured film on August 13, 2021 at 8PM is Tom & Jerry (2021). One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City's finest hotel on the eve of "the wedding of the century", forcing the event's desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story's "Tom & Jerry". See the official trailer here: https://www.imdb.com/video/vi734511385/?ref_=tt_i_1 Bring blankets or chairs and enjoy with the whole family! Admission is free. We will have food trucks & concessions available for purchase with a variety of food, snack & drinks. We are still looking for sponsors for this event! Please see our Sponsorship Packet 2021 for different levels.