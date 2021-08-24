Cancel
New York City, NY

Movies Under The Stars Are Back At Bryant Park

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Bryant Park’s long running movie night series returned Monday. Audiences saw the first in a five-week series of movies under the stars, a 27-year tradition. Where Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Stand?. The lawn opens for each screening at 5 p.m. and films begin at sunset. The...

