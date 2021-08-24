Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Watching 3 areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin this week

By Derek Beasley
fox4now.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas this morning and one of which could possibly impact the U.S. coastline early next week. Let's start with that one in this update. Currently that system is a tropical wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea. The environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean. Once this system moves into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday conditions are likely to be favorable for additional development to occur. A few of the more reliable computer models are indicating that a hurricane will be approaching the Texas or Louisiana coastline early next week.

www.fox4now.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Atlantic#Atlantic Basin#Tropical Wave#Wind Shear#Extreme Weather#American#Fox 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Texas Statecw39.com

Tropics: the next storm Texas is keeping an eye on

HOUSTON (CW39) Here we are in September, which is usually the most active month of hurricane season. Kate and Larry are far out there in the Atlantic and are no concern for the U.S. Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean....
Environmentmyrgv.com

Tropical system churning near Central America

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Caribbean that could have interest to the Rio Grande Valley next week. Forecasters say the wave has circulation, but disorganized thunderstorms and is near the Nicaragua coast. The wave is expected to drift slowly northwest along the Honduras coast,...
Environmentfox4now.com

Photos show black slick in water near Gulf oil rig after Ida

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — Aerial survey imagery released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and reviewed by The Associated Press shows what appears to be a miles-long oil slick near an offshore rig in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida. The government imagery released Wednesday and additional...

Comments / 0

Community Policy