Watching 3 areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin this week

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring three areas this morning and one of which could possibly impact the U.S. coastline early next week. Let's start with that one in this update. Currently that system is a tropical wave currently located over northwestern Colombia and the south-central Caribbean Sea. The environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or over the weekend while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean. Once this system moves into the western Gulf of Mexico by Sunday conditions are likely to be favorable for additional development to occur. A few of the more reliable computer models are indicating that a hurricane will be approaching the Texas or Louisiana coastline early next week.