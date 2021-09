An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Ronald Garzarek, the former fire chief for the City of Franklin. Comptroller investigators determined that Garzarek traveled 3,350 miles in his city-owned Chevrolet Tahoe between February 27, 2020 and March 16, 2020 (13 business-days). A review of Garzarek’s calendar showed the former fire chief had no apparent business purpose for the excessive amount of mileage driven. Garzarek did not use the city fuel card for any purchases during the 3,350 miles driven.