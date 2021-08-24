Fantasy Football Rankings 2021: Sleepers, breakouts, busts from computer model that nailed Allen’s huge year

After ranking second, ninth, fifth and fourth in the Fantasy football running back rankings through his first four seasons, Ezekiel Elliott dropped to 11th last year despite playing all 16 games. His 4.0 yards per carry was a career-low, and Fantasy football 2021 owners are wondering if his decline was due the Cowboys’ offensive philosophy changing or if Elliott is reaching the waning stages of his prime. Quarterback Dak Prescott’s return should boost the offense, but many people are split as to if Elliott will be one of the 2021 Fantasy football sleepers or 2021 Fantasy football busts.