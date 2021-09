Solar module maker Longi achieved revenue of RMB35.1 billion (US$5.4 billion) in the first half of 2021, up 74.2% from the same period of 2020. Net profit for the first six months of the year was RMB5 billion (US$773 million), up 21.3% from the first half of the previous year. The manufacturer shipped 17 GW of modules during the period, of which 410 MW were for its own projects. Wafer shipments totaled 38.3 GW, of which 15.6 GW were for its own module production. The gross profit margin for the first half of the year was 22.73%, up 29% from a year earlier.