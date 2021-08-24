Cancel
Plano, TX

Plano Resident Edgar Miller Sentenced To 21+ Years For Distributing Child Pornography

By CBSDFW.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gJny_0bbFmzrR00

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing child pornography.

In February Edgar Raymond Miller plead guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography and was later sentenced to 262 months in prison.

It was in April of 2020 when a detective with the Plano Police Department received a tip that a user on an internet chat forum was uploading child pornography. The user was traced to a house in Plano where Miller, 38, lived.

“Law enforcement relies on tips from the public to help them identify and disrupt those engaged in the traffic of child pornography,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

When the house was searched in June officials seized numerous digital devices containing child porn. Forensic analysis revealed Miller had collected more than 47,000 images and videos of child pornography across multiple social media platforms.

Evidence also revealed chats in which Miller discussed the graphic and extreme abuse of children.

As part of a plea deal, Miller admitted to communicating with others on through instant messaging about child pornography and the sexual abuse of children. The children depicted in the images were prepubescent (under 12 years old) and some of the images included depictions of sadistic or masochistic abuse

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

