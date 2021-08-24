Powerlifter John Haack Hits a Deadlift PR of 405 Kilograms in Training
John Haack wants to leave nothing to chance at the 2021 World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF) Showdown. Just under five weeks before the competition (Sept. 25-26), Haack showed off a 405-kilogram (892-pound) deadlift on his Instagram page. Since Haack’s deadlift was done while training, it can’t count as an official record. But for reference, this deadlift is five kilograms over the current world record at 90 kilograms, held by Cailer Woolam, in the Raw and Raw With Wraps categories. (Note: Woolam has deadlifted 440 kilograms in training before.)barbend.com
