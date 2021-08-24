Powerlifter John Haack Hits a Deadlift PR of 405 Kilograms in Training

Hypebeast recently got a chance to chat with Olympic Park bronze medalist Cory Juneau about his experiences at Tokyo 2020, and he spills the beans about skating’s perception these days and his collaboration with high-end shoe brand Golden Goose (typically $500-ish, give or take a few dollars). You can see him rocking the shoes with the distinctive star logo during his runs, and he stands by how comfortable they are. This is the first time that the shoe brand has worked with any athlete, much less an Olympic-level skater with unique demands for his shoes. (Good timing!) Read all about how Juneau’s Golden Goose partnership came about at the Hypebeast site.