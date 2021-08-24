Cancel
Astronomy

The Astrobiological Potential of Rogue Planets

By Dirk Schulze-Makuch
airspacemag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we think about extraterrestrial life on another planet, one common assumption is that we’re talking about a planet orbiting a star, which provides it with the necessary energy. However, that may not always be so. In a new paper, Alberto Fairén from the Center of Astrobiology in Madrid, Spain, and I look into the possibility that planets wandering through interstellar space could also host life. These “rogue” planets may have been ejected out of their original solar system during the early, chaotic phase of planetary formation.

