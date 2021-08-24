Heat Rolls On Wednesday with Continued Rain Chances
Good Wednesday morning Mid-Michigan! You're halfway through the week, we hope it's been going well so far! Yesterday's storms were the remnants of a storm complex that was in Minnesota and Wisconsin, that held together here quite well. It has brought power outages to a number of people around Mid-Michigan this morning from strong wind gusts that were associated with the storm. More heat carries over into today along with a rain chance once again.www.wnem.com
