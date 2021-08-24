Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

LITM's Literary Corner: Doubles Domination: The Best of the Best by Bob Allcorn

longislandtennismagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe spent 40 years perfecting the art and science of pre-trial commercial litigation tactics and strategy – and sharing his expertise through teaching at law schools and legal institutes, lecturing to attorneys, training attorneys at the Inns of Court Foundation, writing numerous articles in legal publications and authoring an 800+ page treatise on the topic. Focusing on employing the Rules of Court and his innate sense of what moves to make and when, Bob Allcorn espoused his strategy of searching out his adverse party’s weaknesses and then focusing on those weaknesses to surgically dismantle their case.

longislandtennismagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Nick Bollettieri
Person
John Mcenroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Tournament#Tennis Club#Litm#The Rules Of Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
TennisPosted by
Amomama

Serena Williams Grabs Attention with Her Huge Afro & Stunning Glow while Wearing Cleavage-Baring Pink Outfit

Serena Williams showed off her big, natural hair in a stunning photo, leaving her fans in awe. Scroll down to see what fans thought of the tennis superstar's look. Tennis player Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest athletes in the world. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's incredible strength and grace on the court leaves many fans speechless.
Tennisfanbuzz.com

Serena Williams’ Daughter Already Looks Like a Future Tennis Star

Serena and Venus Williams have dominated the international tennis scene for the past two decades. The Williams reign may not end anytime soon. Serena Jameka Williams is a living, breathing tennis court god. Her powerful serves, unbelievable aces and racket skills have won her 23 singles Grand Slam titles. And that’s not even counting her doubles titles.
TennisPosted by
News Talk 1490

Naomi Osaka’s Latest Levi’s Collaboration Is Inspired By Her Heritage

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Naomi Osaka’s reign isn’t letting up anytime soon, and rightfully so. The Tennis pro has been making waves across all industries. Not only has she become a fashionable covergirl and the face of Louis Vuitton’s most recent campaign, she is also a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, and the reigning champion at the US Open and the Australian Open.
Designers & Collectionshypebeast.com

Nike Officially Unveils the Serena Williams Design Crew Footwear and Apparel Collection

And Serena Williams came together in 2019 to birth the Serena Williams Design Crew (SWDC) — an an apprenticeship program devised to champion diversity in the realm of design. For this initiative, 10 designers from NYC were tasked to cook up a women’s lifestyle and performance collection that entailed footwear, apparel and accessories, all of which were inspired by the iconic female tennis athlete and has now been officially unveiled.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

New Balance and Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Team Up for Sleek Sneaker & Apparel Collection

New Balance has found its latest collaborator in Olympic track and field star Sydney McLaughlin. The athletic giant has teamed up with the Olympic gold medalist on a sharp new capsule collection. The New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection features sneakers and apparel directly inspired by McLaughlin’s career path, from her start as a young runner to present-day track and field Olympian. McLaughlin was heavily involved in the collection’s design process, from pieces’ fits to their styling. “It’s a dream come true to create my first signature collection with New Balance, and to truly be part of the process from start to...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Asuka Bad Medical News Surprises WWE Fans

Asuka has not been on WWE programming in several months after getting her teeth literally knocked out ‘The Queen of Spades’ Shayna Baszler. It was also feared that Asuka had a concussion as well. In an update to this, it was revealed that Asuka finally got her teeth fixed, taking to social media via Twitter to thank her dentist.
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

Allyson Felix Breaks Olympic Record in Shoes She’s Auctioning for Charity

Olympian Allyson Felix is off to a running start with a bespoke sneaker from her new brand. The Olympic athlete just won the bronze medal for the women’s 400-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics, her final Olympic competition, this morning. She is now the most-awarded American female track athlete in the games’ history — and tied with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won in track competitions by Team USA. To celebrate her achievement, Felix is auctioning off her bespoke Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes. Felix, who wore the bespoke pair during the race, marks the first moment where an athlete ran...
Books & Literaturenwaonline.com

Local notes: Writers' Colony keeps busy in Eureka Springs

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the winners of the 2021 "Celebrate! Maya Project" fellowship, which invited young writers, ages 18 to 25, to explore social justice issues including racial discrimination, women's rights, and/or educational disparity. Two winners, Ethan Richmond from Madison, Conn., and Melan White from Cincinnati, Ohio, were selected for their writing projects' insight, honesty, literary merit, and the likelihood of publication. They will each receive a two-week residency at the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, and it will be the first stay at a writers' colony for both writers.
PhotographyPhotofocus

A masterclass in macro with new book from Don Komarechka

I’ve always had an excitement in capturing the macro world. Over the years I’d read a bit here and a bit there to pick up some new techniques and try out ideas. If you want a shortcut to get into macro photography, you don’t have to spend that time searching out the info it took me years to find. Don Komarechka has produced an amazing volume on the subject in his well-illustrated 384-page book, “Macro Photography: The Universe At Our Feet.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy