LITM's Literary Corner: Doubles Domination: The Best of the Best by Bob Allcorn

New Balance has found its latest collaborator in Olympic track and field star Sydney McLaughlin. The athletic giant has teamed up with the Olympic gold medalist on a sharp new capsule collection. The New Balance x Sydney Signature Collection features sneakers and apparel directly inspired by McLaughlin’s career path, from her start as a young runner to present-day track and field Olympian. McLaughlin was heavily involved in the collection’s design process, from pieces’ fits to their styling. “It’s a dream come true to create my first signature collection with New Balance, and to truly be part of the process from start to...