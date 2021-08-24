Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Do they still have Landmark Books? Must have read all those at Venable.

By ARKHOO Joined:
sportswar.com
 8 days ago

Do they still have Landmark Books? Must have read all those at Venable. ** -- ARKHOO 08/24/2021 09:22AM. Just looked those up. Looks like a few have been reprinted. -- 105A 08/24/2021 11:19AM. For my money, you can't have a biography series without Peter Graves. -- Space Chief 08/23/2021 1:03PM.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Graves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landmark Books
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturestyleblueprint.com

12 Must-Read Picks From Book Clubs We Love

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. While most of us have likely heard the buzz surrounding popular virtual book clubs like Belletrist, Book of the Month, and Reese’s Book Club, we did a deep dive and discovered four additional book clubs, what makes them stand out, and what they’re currently reading. Whether you’re a fan of the good old-fashioned subscription box, podcasts, or group discussions, this collection of book clubs offers a little something for bookworms of all sorts.
Books & Literaturesportswar.com

Those of you who have read Midnight's Children - is it worth it?

I've had it for a while but just decided to pick it up a few nights ago. I thought the first 20 pages were all over the place, and difficult to follow (though that could have been due to the two large glasses of wine with dinner). I generally enjoy magical realism (I've read almost everything Garcia Marquez wrote) but I just couldn't get into this one. Does it get better? Should I try again without the wine?
Chicago, ILchireviewofbooks.com

12 Must-Read Books of September

If you’re anything like us at the CHIRB, you’ve reached September and are asking yourself that old Talking Heads chestnut: “How did I get here?” Traditionally a time of harvests and returns, with shorter, colder days on the horizon, it’s also a big month for books and we could fill an entire second list with just the household names that have new releases coming out (Joy Williams! Atticus Lish! Joy Harjo! Colson Whitehead! Richard Powers!). It’s an embarrassment of riches, really, and tough to go wrong. But if you’re in need of a little guidance, we humbly suggest checking out the twelve titles below. Who says print is dead? Happy reading!
Recipessportswar.com

I still have their recipe book!!

There goes my hood. Chili's coming to Tanglewood Mall sometime in 2022... -- Alan11 08/24/2021 1:07PM. My hometown brought out the high school band when McDonalds reopened -- HokieDan95 08/24/2021 3:12PM. Got one last year. Still claim its for "4" people....ummm or 1 ** -- ColoVT82 08/24/2021 5:38PM. Miss that...
ReligionIndependent Record

Steve Bostrom: Have You Not Read?

The all-knowing God draws us into conversation by asking questions like: “Where are you?” (Genesis 1:9). Remarkable!. Resembling his Father, Jesus also asks questions. Once, I invested a year of Sundays preaching about what Jesus wanted to know. In this column, we’ll think about the questions Jesus posed about reading...
RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I was texting a new guy and felt the need to inform him I was a bigger girl. His 5-word response shook my soul.’: Woman receives touching reminder ‘a girl isn’t her size’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “The other day, I was texting with a new guy, and I felt the need, like I usually do, to inform him I was a bigger girl. Let’s remember: I’m the girl who writes about body positivity. I’m the girl who tells you not to feel ashamed of your size. Yet, I’m not always the girl who is there herself. I have moments where I’m not in alignment with my own written words. I’m human. I’m as much the reader on the other end looking for familiarity as I am the writer on the front end trying to give it.
Oklahoma City, OKouhsc.edu

Read & Lead Book Club presents The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact

The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Read & Lead Book Club presents The Power of Moments: Why Certain Experiences Have Extraordinary Impact by Chip Heath & Dan Heath. Free copies of the book are available in the HSC Student Union, Suite 300, while supplies last. We will hold two book discussions sessions on October 19 and October 20, sign up in the Union to reserve your spot!
HealthThrive Global

Do You Have Weltschmerz?

“Weltschmerz” is difficult to translate but the sentiment of this 200 year-old German word pertains to one’s inability to experience joy because other sentient beings are suffering. Given the ongoing pandemic, increasing divisiveness and societal unrest in addition to regular climate disasters, simply reading any newspaper or social media feed could engender a wicked case of Weltschmerz.
TV & VideosPosted by
TIME

The Chair Is a Pretty Accurate Portrayal of What It's Like to Be a Woman Professor of Color. That's Why It Can Be Painful to Watch

I’ve been an English professor for nearly 20 years, but people still tell me I don’t look like one. Not because I’m young (I’m not), but because I’m Asian American. Whenever professors are depicted in shows or movies, they’re usually stereotypes—elitist, intimidating, eccentric, out of touch, occasionally inspiring—and they’re almost always white and male and, yes, wearing wool jackets. So for me it was startling, even emotional, to see Sandra Oh as a professor trying to run a dysfunctional English department at an East Coast liberal arts university on the Netflix show The Chair . As her character Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim says, “When I started, it was like, ‘Why’s some Asian lady teaching Emily Dickinson ?’” Like so many of us, she is still struggling with the idea that she has something to prove. (Spoilers ahead.)
TV & Videossportswar.com

They don't have Sttyyyllleeee . . .

“Sounds like a dull couple from New England” Gallagher the comedian -- PK German 08/30/2021 12:37PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.
Home & GardenPosted by
The Millennial Source

Do your coffee table books have substance?

Home décor wouldn’t be complete without a couple of hefty coffee table books on display, but do any of yours have substance? Most people buy coffee table books as decorative elements to spark conversation or fish for compliments. If you’ve actually read your coffee table books, then you’re one of a select few. Coffee table books collect dust on a coffee table of any shape or size. It’s often a hardback with bold design or an intriguing title that would entice a trend follower to buy it in a bookstore, but not enough to read it. They would flip through the pages in search of pictures, at most.
Educationkidsburgh.org

3 small steps that can fill this school year with moments of joyful learning

Photo by Ben Filio for Remake Learning. Doesn’t March 2020 seem like such a long time ago? Here we are starting yet another school year, and the virus is still with us. Schools are planning all kinds of logistics to keep everyone safe. Meanwhile, lines have been drawn over opinions on masking. Oh my! When will it all end?
Photographysportswar.com

OMG!!!

A splendid life view! I'd have said it was a Munchkin eating its young. ** -- PhotoHokieNC 09/01/2021 3:55PM. I ate both the baby Munchkin and the birthing Munchkin. 😎👍🏻 ** -- B777Fr8Dog 09/01/2021 4:30PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy