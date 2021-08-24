Letter: Forum letter promotes vaccine misinformation
The letter by Stephanie Manesis titled “Don't force vaccines on young athletes” contains falsified data. The letter is misinformation. Manesis said over 6,000 people died “from the COVID vaccines.” That is false. The CDC data shows that over 6,000 people just happened to die at some point in time after getting vaccinated. The elderly were the first group to get vaccinated in large numbers. Is it any surprise that lots of elderly people died in the past several months?www.inforum.com
